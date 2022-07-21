The market for foldable phones is getting bigger and more mature. According to the latest report by TM Roh – President of Samsung Mobile, the company shipped nearly 10 million foldable phones in 2021. The figure is up 300% from 2020.

Samsung Shipped Nearly 10 million Foldable Phones in 2021

He further believed that this trend will continue in the years to come as “foldable devices are becoming widespread and staking a bigger claim in the overall smartphone market”. Previously, IDC published a report where it estimates a total of 7.1 million foldable shipments for 2021.

Roh further revealed that 70% of Galaxy foldable users last year opted for a Z Flip3 which is by far the most popular folding phone from the maker. Z Fold3 on the other hand is the preferred device of choice for users that rely on multitasking and need the big screen experience.

He said

“Both foldable users have enthusiastically embraced what we have created. Their response is our biggest motivation to push forward, and that’s why we are committed to this journey of seeking new possibilities for mobile innovation.”

Roh shares that Samsung made “advancements in every detail” in its upcoming foldable phones. Samsung is having an event on August 10 to launch Galaxy Z Flip 4. Apart from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Fold 4 will also be unveiled at the event. Moreover, the company will also launch two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Finally, the company will also launch the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the event.

