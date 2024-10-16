Samsung Showcases Fun Uses of Galaxy AI to Enhance Photos and Videos

Samsung recently demonstrated how AI-powered features in its Galaxy devices can boost productivity. Now, Samsung is shifting its focus toward the creative side of AI, highlighting several exciting ways to enhance your vacation photos and videos using AI tools. These features are designed to bring a touch of fun and creativity to your memories before sharing them with friends and family.

While Galaxy AI tools are available on many high-end Galaxy phones, Samsung’s latest demonstration spotlights the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6. These foldable devices offer a perfect platform to explore the full potential of AI-enhanced photo and video editing.

Slow Motion with AI Frame Rate Conversion

Have you ever wished you could turn an ordinary video into an epic slow-motion clip? Thanks to the Instant Slow-Mo feature in the Samsung Gallery app, you don’t need to re-record your favourite moments. This feature uses AI Frame Rate Conversion to transform any video into slow motion with ease.

To create your slow-motion clip, simply play the video in the Gallery and tap and hold to see an instant preview. Once satisfied with the result, you’re ready to share your new creation. This quick and simple process allows users to relive special moments with added dramatic flair, making ordinary videos feel extraordinary.

Portrait Studio: Turn Photos into Artwork

Samsung’s Portrait Studio feature takes portrait photos to the next level by allowing users to apply artistic styles with just a few taps. You can convert your portrait into a variety of creative formats, such as:

Comic book character

3D cartoon

Watercolor painting

Sketch

This feature can be found in the Photo Assist section of the Gallery app. With Portrait Studio, users can experiment with different styles, giving each portrait a unique and personal touch that makes them stand out.

Sketch to Image: Create and Modify Images

For those who want to push the boundaries of creativity, the Sketch to Image feature offers even more flexibility. Users can create images from scratch by drawing a basic sketch or modifying specific parts of an existing photo. AI fills in the details, converting rough sketches into fully realized elements.

Just like with Portrait Studio, different artistic styles are available to customize your images. This feature is perfect for both amateur artists and those looking to fine-tune photos with specific changes, making it an essential tool for creative expression.

Try the Features Before They Become Paid Options

If these features sound intriguing, now might be the best time to try them. Samsung has hinted that it may start charging for select Galaxy AI features in 2025, although it is not yet clear which features will require payment or how much they will cost.

Additionally, the upcoming One UI 7 software update will introduce even more advanced AI tools. However, the update has experienced some delays, meaning users may have to wait a bit longer to access these new capabilities.

Final Thoughts

Samsung’s new AI features offer users exciting ways to elevate photos and videos beyond simple filters. Whether you’re looking to create slow-motion clips, remix portraits into artwork, or **transform sketches into images**, these tools add a creative edge to the Galaxy experience.

By showcasing both the **fun and practical sides of AI**, Samsung is empowering users to explore new ways to **express themselves** through technology. With foldable devices like the **Galaxy Z Fold6** and **Z Flip6** leading the way, Samsung continues to set the stage for **innovative, AI-enhanced experiences** that make everyday moments more enjoyable and memorable.