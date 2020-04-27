People in over 100 countries of the World will now be able to use Apple Music in their Samsung Smart TV. This great announcement of integration with Apple is made by Samsung Electronics on its smart TV platform. The subscribers will be able to stream over 60 million songs ad-free. They will also be able to watch top music as well as the videos crated by music experts of the World.

Samsung is the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV Platform and facilitating the consumers in over 100 countries to enjoy Apple Music right away on their Samsung Smart TVs.

Samsung Smart TVs Get Apple Music in Over 100 Countries

In the current lockdown, most people are spending more time at home, that’s why Samsung is trying to add more entertainment and wellness options to its Smart TV platform.

Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics said:

“Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers – and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever,” last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs.”

Samsung smart TV’s owners are able to download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App store.

