Samsung SmartTag2 Launches With A New Durable & Versatile Design

The tech giant, Samsung recently announced its updated SmartTag2 device. The all-new Samsung SmartTag2 boasts a new more durable and versatile design, longer battery life, and an extended set of features. The design now includes a metal ring inside so it can be used for more things as well.

Samsung SmartTag2 Price, Specs & Features

One of the new functionalities of the newly announced device is the Lost Mode. The SmartTag2 owner can input their contact information. So, that the person who finds the tag can scan it using the phone’s NFC whenever it’s lost. The good part is that it will automatically show the owner’s contact information.

Then there is a new Compass View. It makes it easier to find your belongings as it shows the exact direction of the SmartTag2. However, let me tell you that this feature works only with UWB-enabled devices, like the Galaxy S Ultra series. In addition to that, there is a new Power Saving Mode that can boost battery life up to 700 days. It is twice as long as the previous SmartTag generation. The SmartThings Find app has also been updated alongside the SmartTag2 launch. It displays a full-screen map view with a refreshed interface. It can automatically sync with your new Galaxy phone as well when using the same Samsung account. The app also allows you to find your SmartTag2 devices using the phone’s camera by leveraging Bluetooth LE, UWB, and Augmented Reality technologies.

The company also worked on securing your privacy this time. For example, if an unknown SmartTag device is following you, the SmartThings Find app will send you “Unknown tag alerts”. In this way, you’ll know that someone has planted the tracking device on you. It’s a good way to stop abuse of the SmartTags. The Samsung SmartTag2 will launch globally on October 11 for $30.