Samsung Targets 37M S25 Shipments

Samsung Electronics is setting its sights high for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, targeting shipments of approximately 37 million units in 2025, according to industry sources. This ambitious goal follows the successful launch of the Galaxy S24 series, which saw a significant increase in shipments and revenue compared to its predecessor.

The company’s Q2 2024 earnings report highlighted double-digit growth across both shipments and revenue for the Galaxy S24 series, solidifying its position in the premium smartphone market. Further evidence of the S24’s success came from Counterpoint Research, which ranked the Galaxy S24 among the top ten best-selling smartphones in Q3 2024. This marks a significant achievement for Samsung, as it was the first time since 2018 that a Galaxy S flagship had made this list, indicating strong and sustained sales momentum.

Samsung attributes much of the Galaxy S24’s success to the integration of advanced Galaxy AI features. However, with the entire smartphone industry rapidly embracing AI capabilities, maintaining this competitive edge will be crucial. Furthermore, the company’s foldable phone division, despite incorporating Galaxy AI, has yet to achieve the same level of commercial success as the S series.

Turning to the foldable market, Samsung plans to produce a total of seven million foldable units in 2025, including existing models. This represents a slight increase from the projected six million units for 2024. Specific production targets include three million Galaxy Z Flip 7 units, 900,000 Z Flip FE units, and two million Galaxy Z Fold 7 units.

The relatively low production target for the Z Flip FE, which is positioned as a more affordable entry point to the foldable market, is particularly noteworthy. This suggests that Samsung may be adopting a more limited release strategy for the Z Flip FE in 2025, rather than a full-scale launch comparable to its flagship foldable models.

As Samsung prepares to launch the Galaxy S25 series, the company faces the challenge of maintaining its momentum while navigating a competitive landscape and further refining its foldable phone strategy. The success of the S25 will be crucial in determining Samsung’s continued dominance in the premium smartphone market.