Samsung teaser Shows Slidable and Rollable displays

Samsung was the first one to launch foldable devices in the market. While the initial ones were not a success but later on, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were loved by people. Now the Korean company is trying to expand its dominance in OLED display market and is going to take the crown that is currently carried by LG. The company has come up with a new website, that keeps on sharing the technological advancements. From the website, we can easily guess that Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a new OLED display that will offer a sharper fold and less noticeable crease. Moreover, it also showcases Slidable and Rollable displays.

While telling about this, the Samsung website reads:

“An even crisper, cleaner fold and less space in between. The remarkably tiny 1.4R curvature of the Samsung Flex OLED creates a sharper bend, for a more compact and precise smartphone design. “Folding stress is minimized by the display layers’ staggered structure, making such a small curve possible.”

With the sharp fold, the company needs to look for more tougher and flexible glass. It means that the upcoming Ultra Thin glass for foldable devices will be harder and more flexible.

Slidable and Rollable displays- The new Talk of Town

The best thing that was teased is the slidable and rollable displays. The teasers hints that soon we are going to see the devices which will slide and some of them would be able to roll as well.

It seems that apart from smartphones, Samsung is going to include this in its TVs as well.

To see these technologies come to devices, we will have to wait for CES 2022. So let’s wait and watch.

