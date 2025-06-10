Samsung has started building excitement for its upcoming foldable smartphones. The company recently released a teaser video that hints at the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold7. This video shows a book-style folding phone, which points to the Fold model, not the Flip version.

Samsung is expected to officially reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. According to leaks, the event may happen in July and will likely take place in New York.

Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold7 Ahead of July Launch – Will it be the Thinnest Foldable?

In a blog post shared on Tuesday, Samsung called its new foldable the “thinnest, lightest, and most advanced” Galaxy Z device so far. The post also included a sneak peek of the phone, highlighting its sleek design and foldable features. Samsung’s goal with this new model is to offer an “Ultra-level” user experience.

The company has focused on improving the design by making it slimmer, lighter, and more durable than previous models. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might measure just 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. If true, this would make it thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 5.6mm unfolded and 12.2mm folded.

When compared to other foldables, Samsung’s new model stands out. Oppo’s Find N5 is 4.21mm unfolded and 8.93mm folded. Vivo’s upcoming X Fold 5 is expected to be 4.3mm when unfolded and 9.33mm when folded. This means the Z Fold 7 could be the slimmest foldable on the market.

Alongside the Fold 7 and Flip 7, Samsung is also working on a Fan Edition (FE) version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This model is likely to be a more affordable option for fans of foldable phones.

With the launch just around the corner, more details and teasers are expected to surface in the coming weeks. Fans of Samsung foldables can look forward to exciting upgrades in design, performance, and features. The July Unpacked event is shaping up to be a big moment for the company and its foldable phone lineup.