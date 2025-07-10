Samsung Teases Trifold Smartphone to Challenge Huawei, Apple May Follow in 2026

Samsung has confirmed that it is preparing to launch its first-ever trifold smartphone by the end of 2025, marking a significant expansion in its foldable lineup. The announcement came during the Galaxy Unpacked event held on July 9 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York.

TM Roh, Samsung’s mobile and consumer electronics chief, revealed to the media that the company is “working hard to release the trifold by the end of the year.” While the final name is yet to be decided, leaks suggest it may be called the Galaxy G Fold.

Samsung’s trifold design may feature two hinges and three panels, unfolding into a large tablet-like display, possibly around 10 inches. Based on recent UI animations in One UI 8, the device will likely sport a triple rear camera and a central cover screen.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to face competition from Huawei, which launched the Mate X3 Trifold earlier this year. Samsung is also moving quickly, as Apple is rumored to enter the foldable market in 2026, making timing crucial.

Reports indicate that Samsung may initially limit the rollout of the trifold to select markets like South Korea and China, with an expected price of nearly ₩4 million (approx. $3,000).

Besides, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung officially launched three new foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. These devices are now available for pre-order, with shipping scheduled to begin on July 25. The Fold 7, priced at $1,999, features a lighter, slimmer design with an 8-inch internal display and a powerful 200MP main camera. The Flip 7, priced at $1,099, offers a larger 4.1-inch cover screen and enhanced battery performance, along with support for Samsung DeX, turning the phone into a PC-like interface. The Flip 7 FE is a more budget-friendly option, launching at $899.

Alongside hardware updates, Samsung also unveiled major upgrades to its Galaxy AI suite, which is now deeply integrated across smartphones and wearables. The new foldables support AI-powered photography, including tools like Generative Edit for smart photo enhancements and real-time language translation. These features are powered by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine and AI collaborations with platforms like Google Gemini.

Wearables were also a key focus. Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra, all powered by enhanced AI capabilities. These smartwatches offer deeper health insights such as Energy Score, sleep tracking, and personalized wellness coaching, positioning them as more than just fitness trackers.

Samsung’s push into AI and advanced foldables highlights its strategy to stay ahead of rivals like Huawei, which already launched a trifold phone earlier this year, and Apple, which is expected to enter the foldable segment in 2026. By combining cutting-edge hardware with intelligent software, Samsung aims to redefine user experiences and set new benchmarks in the foldable smartphone market.

