Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its first-ever tri-fold phone, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7. This move marks a significant step forward in foldable technology, with Samsung aiming to differentiate itself from competitors like Huawei, which has already introduced a tri-fold device. However, Samsung’s design takes a different approach, favouring a G-shaped fold instead of Huawei’s Z-shaped style.

Samsung to Challenge Huawei with Its Own Tri-Fold Foldable Phone

Unlike Huawei’s design, where the screen remains exposed when folded, Samsung’s G-shaped folding mechanism ensures that the display is completely protected when closed. This approach enhances durability and reduces the risk of scratches or damage. However, one trade-off is that Samsung’s design requires a secondary cover screen for quick access to notifications and essential functions, similar to its existing Fold series.

Expected Launch Timeline

According to recent reports from South Korea, Samsung plans to launch the tri-fold device alongside the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7. If the company follows its previous release schedule, these devices will likely be available in July 2025 during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

Ahead of the official announcement, Samsung is will begin procuring components in April 2025. This timeline aligns with reports that mass production will commence around the same time.

Specs and Features

Unfolded Display Size : The tri-fold smartphone will feature a 9.96-inch screen when fully unfolded, offering a tablet-like experience.

: The tri-fold smartphone will feature a 9.96-inch screen when fully unfolded, offering a tablet-like experience. Cover Screen: A 6.49-inch secondary display will be available for quick interactions and one-handed use.

A 6.49-inch secondary display will be available for quick interactions and one-handed use. Production and Availability: Samsung will limit production to around 200,000 units, similar to what it has done with other experimental foldable models in the past. Due to limited production, availability may be restricted to select markets rather than a global launch.

Challenges and Market Expectations

Samsung’s entry into the tri-fold market signals its commitment to pushing foldable technology further. However, there are several challenges:

Durability and Hinge Mechanism – A tri-fold design introduces more complexity compared to traditional foldable devices, requiring an advanced hinge system for smooth operation. Software Optimization – Samsung will need to optimize One UI to support multi-screen functionality, ensuring seamless transitions between different fold states. Pricing and Consumer Demand – Given its experimental nature, the tri-fold device will likely be a premium offering, potentially making it more expensive than the Z Fold7.

Our Thought:

Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold smartphone could be a game-changer in the foldable market, offering users a new form factor that balances portability with an expanded screen experience. However, with limited production and market availability, this device may serve more as a showcase of innovation rather than a mainstream product.

As we approach Samsung’s mid-2025 launch event, more details about the tri-fold phone, Z Fold7, and Z Flip7 will likely emerge. If successful, this device could pave the way for more advanced foldable designs in the future.

