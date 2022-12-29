Samsung to Debut Galaxy Book laptops at Unpacked 2023

Advertisement

As this year is going to end soon, we expect next year to be full of excitement and new innovations in tech. Whenever a new year starts, our excitement level also goes up because of the upcoming Apple even when it reveals a new iPhone and Samsung Unpacked event where we get to see the flagship devices. Since the Unpack event is coming closer, we keep on getting further information regarding Galaxy S23 series handsets. Now we have got new news apart from Galaxy S23 handsets, Samsung will be debuting its next-generation line of Galaxy Book laptops.

It means the high-end Galaxy Books will be unveiled and will have improved specifications than the previous ones. However, apart from this, there are no words about the specific feature like processors or memory configurations.

The leaks circulating speculated that the new units will arrive with Intel’s 13th Gen processors and some models will have dedicated GPUs.

Other than this, some of the rumors revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Book laptops will have Super AMOLED displays. Some of the models are speculated to arrive with an S Pen stylus. It seems that these guesses will be safe now since most of the rumors are leaks listed above and were included in the previous Galaxy Book models.

Though it is small information, but I am sure with time, we will be getting more. If Samsung is able to launch this laptop in the upcoming event, the event full is fully packed with a variety of products. The Korean company has debuted laptops at Galaxy Unpacked back in 2021, where it launched the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 models.

It should be noted here that the company has not revealed the date of the Galaxy Unpacked Event so we will be updating you as soon as the company announces the date.

