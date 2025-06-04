Samsung to Delete Inactive Accounts from July 31

If you haven’t used your Samsung account in a while, it’s time to check in or risk losing it forever.

Samsung has officially announced that it will begin deleting accounts that have been inactive for 24 months starting July 31, 2025. The tech giant says the policy aims to safeguard user data and improve account management across its services.

What Does This Mean?

Under the new inactive account policy, any Samsung account that hasn’t been used, either by logging in or accessing a Samsung service, for a full two years will be considered inactive. These accounts will be permanently deleted, including all data associated with them.

This includes:

Cloud backups

Purchase history

Samsung Notes

Samsung Health data

Personal settings tied to the account

Once deleted, data cannot be recovered, and access will be completely restricted.

Samsung Inactive Accounts: What You Need to Do

To keep your account:

Log in to your Samsung account before July 31, 2025

Use any Samsung service (e.g., Galaxy Store, Samsung Cloud, SmartThings) while logged into the account

Samsung has confirmed that affected users will receive email notifications as a final reminder, sent to the email address associated with the inactive account.

This policy is especially important for users who may have multiple Samsung accounts created over time for different devices or regions.

Final Reminder

With increasing privacy concerns and data protection efforts across the industry, Samsung’s move mirrors a trend followed by other tech companies. The aim is to reduce unnecessary data storage and potential security vulnerabilities linked to unused accounts.

This policy could impact users who’ve switched phones or forgotten about older accounts tied to previous Galaxy devices. It’s a crucial reminder to audit your digital accounts and back up any essential data before the deadline. If you’re unsure whether your account is active, it’s best to log in now and avoid losing important data permanently.

