According to some latest reports, Samsung is working on its own mobile GPU to compete with Apple and Qualcomm. AMD and Samsung developed the Xclipse 920 GPU inside the Exynos 2200. The SoC was basically the first stepping stone for the Korean giant. Now the next step of the company is developing a custom GPU for its mobile lineup.

Samsung to Develop Its Own Mobile GPU to Beat Apple and Qualcomm

The Xclpse 920 GPU inside the Exynos 2200 was based on the RDNA 2 architecture from AMD. And for the custom chipset, Samsung will apparently use the same architecture. Samsung still needs AMD to form an IP. So, it will not be a standalone GPU.

Until the release of the Exynos 2100, Samsung relied on ARM’s Mali GPU designs for several years. And with the release of its custom chipset, the Korean giant might finally be able to ditch ARM for chipset design. Although ARM’s GPU designs do not have tons of complaints, Qualcomm and Apple are no doubt leading the race.

Mali GPUs have a significant performance gap. But, with the custom GPU from Samsung, this performance gap could close out by a significant margin. No doubt, it will take a lot of time to develop the custom GPU.

According to the tipster, Revegnus, it could take at least three years for Samsung to release its custom GPU. In the meantime, Apple and Qualcomm will continue to lead the smartphone market. But after Samsung releases its custom GPU, the competition can get very fierce.

This time, with the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung ditched its Exynos lineup entirely. Instead, all the phones in the lineup ship with Qualcomm chipsets regardless of the region.

