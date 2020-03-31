Samsung to End LCD Production by end 2020

Samsung, one of the biggest panel making company has decided to hath the production of liquid Crystal Display panels in South Korea and China by end 2020. This decision of ending LCD Production is taken due to the ever decreasing demand for LCD panel now a days.

At the same time, the company also ensured that it will keep on supplying those LCD displays that are already ordered by companies. While telling about this, company said in a statement:

“We will supply ordered LCDs to our customers by the end of this year without any issues,”

Now the trend of LCD is slowly converting in quantum dot screens. Even Apple supplier had said that it is going to invest $10.72 billion in facilities and research to upgrade a production line with the growing demand of displays for smartphones and LCDs.

It means all the new mobiles and TV sets will be comping with new technology associated with the displays after year 2020. Technology is expanding rapidly and these tech ginats are so flexible that they never give a second thought while moving with the flow.

