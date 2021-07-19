Samsung offered a great feature for its galaxy users that let them set up two accounts for several social media platforms. While the goal and idea behind this feature was very nice, some issue regarding the WhatsApp arose which made the sharing problematic. With Dual Messenger WhatsApp, users couldn’t share files and were very frustrated, so Samsung has finally announced fixing this issue.

The issue was actually associated with Dual Messenger as when it was set up, users were unable to send files that were saved on their phone. Furthermore, users were also not able to open files that were received through WhatsApp.

Initially, this feature was working fine, but the issue started with WhatsApp version 2.21.10.16 and was generated to the next versions as well. According to Samsung, the upcoming update will bring the fix to this issue and users would be able to enjoy Dual messenger WhatsApp file sharing.

Samsung to fix a Dual Messenger WhatsApp file-sharing issue

Till the next update arrives, Samsung has asked users to enjoy this feature by using a shortcut. Users should open the gallery or my files app, select the files and then share them through WhatsApp’s second instance. Now to open the files received on WhatsApp, users should forward them to their first WhatsApp account. Though this procedure seems normal, it is actually very time taking so I will be waiting for the fix, however, those who can’t wait can enjoy this feature.

Since Facebook has not given any tentative date to fix this issue, I guess I will have to wait long.

Also Read: LMC Signs a Deal with Samsung to Manufacture Mobile Devices in Pakistan