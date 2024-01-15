Samsung To Give Galaxy S24 Series Seven Years of Android Updates
Tech giant, Samsung has been working on the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series. There have been many rumors and leaks regarding this upcoming Samsung flagship series since the beginning of this year. Galaxy S24 launch is happening this week, and guess what? We’ve got some more last-minute leaked info. According to the latest reports, Samsung will give S24 series seven years of Android updates.
A New Leak Reveals Samsung’s Renewed Update policy & details About Galaxy AI
According to the latest reports, Samsung is tipped to match Google with seven years of major Android updates for the Galaxy S24 series. It is quite clear that the upcoming flagship Samsung phones will get updates right up until Android 21. The phones may receive seven years of security updates from the company to keep up with the latest Android versions. Until now, the search giant Google was the only OEM to offer seven major Android updates with its Pixel 8 lineup. However, it is still not known if Samsung’s new update policy will spread to all future Galaxy flagships or will just make its way to more recently launched phones like the Galaxy S23 series.
