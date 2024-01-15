Samsung To Give Galaxy S24 Series Seven Years of Android Updates

In addition to that, the leak also revealed that the AI features on the Galaxy S24 series may become paid. The series will come with Samsung’s new Galaxy AI smarts for anticipated features like Live Translate and Pixel-like photo editing tools. Sources claim that Galaxy AI features will be free of charge until at least 2025 on supported Galaxy devices. There is a possibility that Samsung might have plans to charge for particular advanced AI features after next year. Samsung users might need to sign in to their Samsung accounts to use some AI features on the S24 lineup. However, there have been no official words regarding anything yet. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.