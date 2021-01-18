Samsung to gradually remove chargers from retail box

Samsung has disclosed that it plans to ban chargers from all of its upcoming phones. Apple had previously withdrawn chargers from the retail box of the iPhone, and then the Samsung did the very same with the Galaxy S21. This induced speculation about whether or not future galaxy phones will come with chargers, which the company itself has now confirmed.

Previously, the company has been claiming since 2017. USB-C charging ports have been introduced on its phones, so older chargers will still be compatible with current Galaxy models. It is uncertain if Samsung means that all of its smartphones will eventually drop chargers and earphones or whether this will remain a decision for its S series flagships.

In an interview President and Head of Mobile Communications Business Samsung Electronics said, “We believe that the phased removal from our in-box smartphone packaging of charger plugs and earphones will help fix sustainable usage problems and alleviate any burden that customers can feel towards constantly getting unwanted charger accessories with the new phones”.

For months, rumors have been circulating that now that the S Pen is spreading to more Galaxy users, Samsung wants to kill off the Note series and, well, Samsung isn’t really denying that here.

Even so, the brand has simply left open for now and, based on how customers respond to its charger-less Galaxy S21 boxes this year, may change its plans for future phones.