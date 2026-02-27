Samsung to Increase Prices of Multiple Galaxy A Series Models from March 1

Samsung is set to increase the retail prices of several Galaxy A series smartphones in Pakistan from March 1, 2026, according to a notice issued to channel partners by an authorized distributor.

MobiCell Pvt Ltd, a Samsung-authorized distributor, informed retailers that revised recommended retail prices (RRPs) will apply to selected Galaxy A07, Galaxy A17, and Galaxy A26 variants. The distributor also stated that limited stock will be available at existing lower prices before the revised rates take effect.

The upcoming revision affects both entry-level and mid-range models, with price increases ranging from Rs2,000 to over Rs6,000 depending on the variant.

Revised Prices Effective March 1, 2026

Model Variant Old RRP (PKR) New RRP (PKR) Samsung Galaxy A07 4GB / 64GB 30,500 32,500 Samsung Galaxy A07 4GB / 128GB 35,500 38,600 Samsung Galaxy A07 6GB / 128GB 42,500 45,999 Samsung Galaxy A17 8GB / 256GB 68,500 74,999 Samsung Galaxy A26 8GB / 256GB 89,999 94,999

Retailers have been encouraged to place orders promptly to benefit from current pricing before the new RRPs come into effect.

Samsung has not publicly commented on the reasons behind the revision. However, price adjustments in Pakistan’s smartphone market are often linked to currency fluctuations, import costs, and taxation changes.

The increase comes at a time when consumer electronics pricing remains sensitive to economic pressures, potentially affecting buying decisions in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment.

