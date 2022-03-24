Samsung to Launch a New Smartphone Samsung Galaxy M53

This year Samsung plans to launch a new smartphone by the name Galaxy M53. The launch date is confirmed to be 27th of March in Vietnam. Regarding the new smartphone we already have many leaks, rumors and news regarding its specs and features. Now lets go through the different specs of the device.

The Galaxy M53 is said to have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is said to be equipped with Dimensity 900 chipset with Android 12 and One UI 4.1. The battery is said to be 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging. This device like other Samsung new devices will not be getting a adopter in the retail box.

In the camera department the device have a quad-camera setup. The main camera is said to be 108MP sensor with 8MP ultrawide shooter, and two 2 MP shooters – one for macro shots, the other for depth data. For the selfie camera the device is said to have a 32MP with a waterdrop notch on the display screen.

The rumor has it that an LTE M33 device is also on the list for the 27th March event. The chipset that Samsung will use in the LTE M33 variant is not known. Furthermore other differences between the devices is also not known as how the two devices will differ from one another.

The event is a few days away, we will have the device and test the actual device.

