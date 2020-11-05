Samsung to launch another smartphone with a humongous 7000 mAh battery





Earlier this year, after launching the Galaxy M31, the South Korean company is about to launch its sibling, the unannounced Samsung Galaxy M12. Samsung has just introduced the latest smartphone in its famous mid-range M-series. The affordable smartphone is packed with a massive 7000 mAh battery.

The people at SamMobile have learned that Samsung has decided to expand its low-end smartphone range in India. Moreover, the next Samsung smartphone coming out this year has model number SM-F127G. This phone will release like Galaxy M12 and F12.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in India, and the company claims that it is the first-ever phone launches in India that offers a 7000 mAh massive battery.

Samsung to launch another smartphone with a humongous 7,000 mAh battery

It is usual for Samsung to launch two versions of the same phone at the same time, so it remains to be seen how many of these features the smartphone will retain. According to the rumors, we know that Galaxy M12 and F12 will offer 6.7 inches Infinity-O display.

The phone also offers a 7000 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup at the back of the phone. Even if the rest of the specifications will be moderate, the massive battery and display, as well as the quad back camera will surely make up for it, especially if the price is excellent.

Previously, Samsung launched its Galaxy M51with two versions. The starting price of the Galaxy M51 phone was ₹24,999, and it offered 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage memory. The second phone’s started at the cost of ₹26,999, and it has 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. So the latest Galaxy M12 and F12 will also follow these prices with a little price difference depending upon the features.

The latest device will be available on Samsung.com and Amazon.in. After its launch.

