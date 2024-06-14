Samsung To Launch Galaxy S25 With No Battery Boost

Samsung Galaxy S25 has been in the rumor mill since the beginning of this year. A lot of details about the upcoming flagship series have already been leaked. In a recent development, the Galaxy S25 battery capacity got leaked disappointing Samsung fans. As per the latest leak, Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S25 will reportedly have the same 4,000 mAh battery capacity as its predecessor, the Galaxy S24.

No doubt, this battery size has been a recurring issue for the tech giant’s vanilla S-series models. If we dig into the history, the Galaxy S20 and S21 came with a 4,000 mAh battery. Afterward, the battery capacity decreased to 3,700 mAh in the S22, increased to 3,900 mAh in the S23, and returned to 4,000 mAh in the S24. Even though Samsung’s Chinese rivals have been increasing their battery capacities, the company is sticking to the same 4000mAh battery for its upcoming flagship. So, it doesn’t seem a good decision to keep the same battery size as the S20 did in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Specs

The detailed specs of the Galaxy S25 have yet to be fully disclosed. However, there are some anticipations based on the trends and leaks:

Display: A Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a high refresh rate (120Hz) and HDR10+ support.

Processor: The latest Snapdragon or Exynos chip, depending on the region.

Camera: Improved camera system with multiple lenses, including a primary sensor, ultra-wide, telephoto, and potentially a macro lens.

Storage and RAM: Different configurations starting from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with higher storage options available.

Software: The latest version of One UI based on Android 14 or later.

Additional Features: 5G support, IP68 water and dust resistance, fast charging, wireless charging, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Anticipated Galaxy S25 Price

The price of the Galaxy S25 is anticipated to be in line with its predecessors, starting at around $799 to $999, depending on the configuration and market.

The highly anticipated Galaxy S25 will reportedly launch in January 2025, following the trend of early-year releases just like all of Samsung’s flagship series. Despite the lack of advancement in battery capacity, Samsung will probably focus on other hardware and software enhancements to attract customers. So, let’s wait and watch what this flagship phone brings to the table. Stay tuned for more updates.