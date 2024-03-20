Samsung To Launch Galaxy Z Fold6 Around iPhone 16 Launch Time

We have been getting leaks and rumors about the upcoming cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold6 regularly. The much anticipated Samsung phone is tipped to be way more affordable than anyone is anticipating. Today, a new rumor popped up from Samsung’s home in Korea shedding some light on the Z Fold6 launch time. Previous rumors suggest that Z Fold6 and Flip6 will be launched at an event in Paris in early to mid-July. However, the new one claims that the smartphone will make its way to the market at around the same time as the iPhone 16. For all those unaware, the iPhone 16 launch is expected sometime in September or October. So, if this rumor pans out, we will see the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold6 at the end of this year.

Will Samsung Steal Some Of Apple’s Thunder By Launching Z Fold6 At iPhone 16 Launch Time?

The tech giant aims to steal some of Apple’s thunder, however, this plan can also backfire for Samsung. Apple will launch mainstream ‘slab’ devices in September, however, a foldable phone is still more of a niche product. So, I don’t think it will matter even if it is cheaper than an iPhone 16 Pro. Anyhow, these are all speculations. Let’s wait and watch what comes next.

If we look into the rumored shipment target of 200,000 to 300,000 units, Samsung doesn’t have a lot of faith in its success. The units are anticipated to sell out pretty quickly if the company sets a price of $800 for Z Fold6. The tech giant is all set to ramp up the AI-filled marketing for its next-gen foldables since that worked quite well for the Galaxy S24 series. The S24 Series witnessed sales numbers 10% higher than the S23 family.

As per the latest reports, Z Fold6 is stated to be “much thinner and lighter.” It will be just 11mm when folded with sharper edges, similar to what we see on the latest flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. Another prominent feature could be the titanium build. Samsung may swap the aluminum frame present on the Fold5. Samsung will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the upcoming phone. It will boast a slightly larger 4,600mAh battery compared to the 4,400mAh battery on the Fold 5. Overall, Galaxy Z Fold6 will be a significantly different product from its predecessor.