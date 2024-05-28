Samsung To Launch Premium Galaxy Watch X in Late June

Samsung is reportedly working on the highly anticipated Galaxy Watch7 series nowadays. The upcoming series will feature three versions with a new premium tier. The latest rumor claims that Samsung may call the premium watch “Samsung Galaxy Watch X” instead of ‘Ultra’. The Galaxy Watch series has been in the rumor mill for months. It is tipped to compete head-to-head with the Apple Watch Ultra series. Let’s dig into what the premium watch will offer.

Anticipated Galaxy Watch X Specs

The Galaxy Watch X will reportedly be water resistant up to 100m (330ft). It will have the same water resistance rating as the Apple Watch Ultra. For your information, water resistance is usually given as a pressure rating that’s why it is sometimes measured in atmospheres. The actual depth you can achieve is lower than 40m (130ft) in the case of the Apple watch and probably the Samsung watch.

The upcoming X variant is tipped to boast better battery life than its siblings. It will reportedly have a battery life of up to 100 hours (around 4 days of autonomy). For comparison, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic has up to 40 hours of battery life, the Watch5 Pro has up to 80 hours and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 claims 36 hours. If this rumor pans out, the upcoming Watch will be the best option in terms of battery life.

Galaxy 7 Watches with model numbers SM-L300 and SM-L310 seem to be Wi-Fi only. However, the AM-L305 and SM-L315 are anticipated to be the LTE versions. The SM-L300 and SM-L310 variants will come with 40mm and 44mm diameters respectively. Moreover, the SM-L305 (supporting LTE) will also boast 15W fast wireless charging. For those unaware, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 5 support 10W wireless charging. It will be a 50% speed jump compared to its predecessor.

According to the latest reports, Samsung Galaxy Watch X will be revealed on June 24th. The tipster that unveiled the launch date also revealed the “Watch X” name and other details. So, let’s hope to see the upcoming much-anticipated Samsung Watch series quite soon. The gadget won’t be alone, of course, we anticipate seeing the formal launch of the Galaxy Ring and the next generation of Samsung foldables.