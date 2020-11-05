



Recently, Samsung has revealed the 2nd version of its 2020 foldable flagship smartphone, based on the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, but it will be entitled as “Samsung W21 5G” in China. The Galaxy W21 5G is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen on the inside with 120Hz refresh rate and Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass.

Samsung to Launch W21 5G Clamshell Phone with Dynamic AMOLED Display

The Galaxy W21 5G is equipped with an Octa-Core processor and chipset installed in the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 5G. The processor is paired with a powerful 12GB RAM while there is 512GB of ROM.

The Galaxy W21 has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP main lens. For selfie lovers, there is a 10MP front-facing camera.

For security purpose, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Along with that, there is a 4500mAh battery with 25W charger. The sleek foldable flagship phone also comes with stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support. Other connectivity options of the Galaxy W2 1 include SA/NSA dual-mode 5G support, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS.

The only significant difference between the W21 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is likely to be the colour of the hinge and the back panel. W21 appeared in Gold on TENAA. The listing also unveiled a China Telecom logo on the back which implies that it will likely be exclusive to that carrier.

