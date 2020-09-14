According to South Korean media reports, it’s the biggest news for the telecom sector that Samsung is the exclusive producer of Qualcomm’s forthcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset. South Koreans are making a massive revolution in the telecom and electronic sector with premium Qualcomm chips. These premium chipsets will take the industry to the next level.

It appears that for the production of the best chipsets, South Koreans are about to make a deal with a US chipset making company for the launching and production of premium chipsets. Production of premium chipsets will influence flagships that will be launching in 2021 and further than.

Samsung to manufacture Qualcomm Chips for 5G Phones

The upcoming deal between US chipset making company and South Koreans worth approximately $1 billion. Because of this billion-dollar deal, Samsung is a leading chipset broker to smartphones, will acquire a top position as a competitor.

As per the reports, Samsung and TSMC’S are the prominent names in the market regarding smartphone chipsets. Samsung offered a hidden offer to some extent, better than TSMC’S. No accurate numbers were disclosed in any report.

5-nanometer process is used for the manufacturing and configuration of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 chipset. This chipset with faltering name is, on the whole, designed for premium smartphones.

December will be an exciting month for Samsung as the new chipset is introduced to the market in December. However, until next year the essential devices mechanized by Snapdragon 875 will not be ready and available for the market.

Major companies will use this new Snapdragon 875 processor in their smartphones. Among the biggest, along with other flagships from prominent telecom companies like Xiaomi and Oppo, Samsung will be the first to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 875 processor.

The most significant benefit of this chipset processor is that it supports 5G. The new chipset’s massive production has already been started in South Korea by Samsung Electronics as its key line.

Also Read: Qualcomm plans to improve noise cancellation technology