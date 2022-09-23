Samsung to offer satellite connectivity to its smartphones

Apple and Huawei have recently announced flagship smartphone lines, the iPhone 14 and the Huawei Mate 50, both of which include satellite connectivity compatibility. According to Ricciolo, Samsung does not want to fall behind its competition and intends to include this function in its Galaxy devices.

The rumour does not indicate whether Samsung gadget would be the first to benefit from SOS satellite connectivity, or whether the Galaxy S23 series will follow suit early next year. However, with the release of Android 14, Google intends to introduce satellite connection capabilities to its mobile operating system.

Huawei technologies have always taken the world by surprise. The corporation has provided people with some outstanding and eye-catching gadgets and features, whether it is a new imaging system or design-oriented features.

In terms of the most current edition, the Chinese company has launched a satellite connection capability with the Mate 50 series. Following suit, Apple hopped on the bandwagon and included the relevant component in its most recent version (iPhone 14).

There is no solid information yet, only leaks. It is unclear when and which types of Samsung devices will be supported for satellite communications. But one thing is certain: the South Korean maker does not want to be left out, especially since Apple has made such a huge deal about the invention. Although satellite communication on the iPhone 14 will not be available until November and will only function in the United States and Canada for the time being.