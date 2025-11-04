Samsung To Pay $191.4 million To Pictiva In Trial Verdict

The Samsung-Pictiva OLED Patent trial comes to an end as a Texas federal jury has ordered Samsung Electronics to pay $191.4 million in damages to Pictiva Displays for infringing two U.S. patents related to OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology. The verdict marks another major win for patent holders targeting Samsung in the Marshall, Texas court.

Pictiva Wins Lawsuit Over OLED Technology

According to court filings, Pictiva Displays successfully argued that a wide range of Samsung products, including Galaxy smartphones, TVs, laptops, and wearables, violated its OLED patents. These patents focus on improving display resolution, brightness, and power efficiency.

Pictiva’s Managing Director, Angela Quinlan, praised the decision, stating that the verdict “validates the strength of Pictiva’s intellectual property.”

Samsung Plans to Appeal the Verdict

Unhappy with the results of the trial, Samsung has announced that it will appeal the jury’s decision. In a public statement, the company said:

“We intend to appeal the verdict related to the two patents. We have already filed a petition to invalidate the relevant patents, which is currently under review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.”

The South Korean tech giant maintains that the patents in question are invalid and that it has not infringed on Pictiva’s intellectual property.

Background: Pictiva’s OLED Patent Portfolio

Based in Ireland, Pictiva Displays is a subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations, a firm specializing in intellectual property licensing. Pictiva owns hundreds of OLED-related patents, originally developed by the photonics company OSRAM in the early 2000s.

In its 2023 lawsuit, Pictiva claimed that Samsung used its proprietary OLED technology across multiple product lines without authorization. The South Korean Giant denied the allegations, arguing that Pictiva’s patents were overly broad and should be deemed invalid.

A Pattern of Large Verdicts Against Samsung

This is not the first time Samsung has faced large-scale damages in the Marshall court. The venue has seen several high-value patent rulings against the company in recent years, reinforcing its reputation as a major battleground for tech-related intellectual property disputes.