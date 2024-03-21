Samsung To Release A Major Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Update

Samsung Galaxy S24 is the latest flagship series to date. After weeks of delay, the much-anticipated series received its first firmware update, bringing much-needed improvements for the dull display colors and camera processing enhancements. The tech giant released the second update for the phone quickly after the first one. However, it did not bring any significant changes. The noteworthy point is that there’s still room for Samsung to further improve Galaxy S24 Ultra image processing. According to the latest reports, the Korean giant will release a major camera-specific update for Galaxy S24 Ultra in April.

According to a leaker, Samsung is working on two software updates for the Galaxy S24 series. The March update will bring an “underage mode” with some camera optimizations. On the other hand, a massive camera-focused firmware will launch in April with improvements to white balance and telephoto shots. Now, the question arises that the Galaxy S24 lineup already received the March 2024 update, so which March update the leaker has been talking about?

He may be referring to another firmware that will be released towards the end of this month or early April. This is tipped to be followed by a major camera-centric build arriving in late April or early May. The Galaxy S23 received a massive update in June 2023. It added a 2x zoom for portrait mode alongside other camera processing improvements. Galaxy S24 series went on sale earlier than its predecessor, so, its upcoming update is expected to land a few weeks earlier.

Expected Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Features: Sharper Text Zooms

Ultra Smooth Videos

Indoor Portrait Enhancements

Action Heroes

Subjects Shine

If you don’t like the images the S24 Ultra captures, don’t get your hopes up about this anticipated camera-centric update fixing them all. The firmware is tipped to address some of the shortcomings to a certain extent but is dubious to resolve all of them. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.