Samsung to Roll out Galaxy AI for Millions of Devices

The highly anticipated Samsung Unpacked event took place in Paris yesterday in which the company unveiled a range of new devices. Apart from that, Samsung’s President also made an important announcement regarding the Galaxy AI expansion. He said that Galaxy AI’s set of features will be launched on around 200 million devices by the end of 2024. However, he hasn’t revealed any specific details about which devices will be getting Galaxy AI.

We assume that such a huge figure would be achieved with the Galaxy S24 series, which debuted the Galaxy AI, the Fold6 and Flip6 launched yesterday, along with the older devices that will also get the Galaxy AI. The company has already begun to roll out Galaxy AI to its older high-end devices in the S series and foldable a few months ago.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds3, and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and also released pricing details for the Galaxy Ring.

Without a doubt, 2024 is going to be remembered as the pivotal year for Galaxy AI. Samsung’s commitment to widespread AI integration highlights its vision to empower users with smarter devices, consequently setting a new standard in the mobile phone industry.

