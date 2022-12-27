Samsung to stop its practice of one budget 5G phone

Advertisement

Since last year, an increasing number of economies have concentrated on the purchase of 5G networks and technologies. The same is true for businesses. Companies are focusing on tactics that will allow their customers to choose an affordable 5G phone. Samsung is one example of such a company. The South Korean IT behemoth is focused on releasing cheaply priced 5G devices in all price ranges.

Advertisement

As 5G networks have been available in more and more countries over the last year or so, Samsung has worked to ensure that consumers may purchase a 5G-enabled phone in nearly every price range. However, having 5G service on a low-cost Galaxy phone has meant foregoing several useful capabilities found on the LTE model of the same phone.

For example, the Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A13 LTE. Although the former features 5G connection and a speedier CPU, it also has a lower-resolution display and one fewer back camera. Not every Galaxy phone has such a gap in specifications between its LTE and 5G editions.

Advertisement

On the other hand, normal Galaxy A32 has a higher-resolution display and a better selfie camera, whilst the Galaxy A32 5G is distinguished by a speedier CPU. And, to be honest, this is one habit I hope Samsung abandons as we approach 2023; it will either make 5G a default feature or maintain specs on both LTE and 5G variants the same save for the type of cellular connectivity.

Given these data and information, the 5G model of all budgeted Galaxy handsets seems to be pricey. However, it would be far less disappointing than the features being worked on. Because it would be extremely inconvenient if Samsung compromised on the display resolution of the 5G and LTE variants.

It is suggested that the corporation reconsider its approach of providing reliable access to 5G connection.