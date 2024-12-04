Samsung to Tease XR Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked in January, Launch Software Platform This Month

Samsung has long been rumoured to be developing Extended Reality (XR) glasses, and recent reports suggest that the tech giant is gearing up for a big reveal at its Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2024. While the glasses won’t be available for immediate purchase, Samsung is expected to offer a teaser during the event, showcasing its ambitions in the growing XR space.

According to a report from South Korea, Samsung will showcase the XR glasses in prototype form alongside the Galaxy S25 series launch in January. However, attendees should temper their expectations, as the company will present these prototypes only through a video or images rather than physical units. This approach mirrors Samsung’s earlier strategy with its Galaxy Ring, teased in January 2023 and fully unveiled in July 2023.

The finalized XR glasses will hit the market in the third quarter of 2024, sometime between July and September. This staged rollout aligns with Samsung’s pattern of gradually building excitement around its innovative products.

The XR glasses will also combine cutting-edge technology with a sleek and lightweight design. Weighing only 50 grams, they aim to resemble traditional eyewear, offering convenience and usability. Key features reportedly include:

AI Integration : Enhancing interactivity and user experience.

: Enhancing interactivity and user experience. Facial Recognition : Likely integrated for secure payments and personalized experiences.

: Likely integrated for secure payments and personalized experiences. Gesture Recognition : Enabling users to navigate the interface intuitively.

: Enabling users to navigate the interface intuitively. Payment Functionality: How this will work remains unclear, but it underscores Samsung’s push for innovation.

Samsung has collaborated with Google and Qualcomm on this project since February 2023, leveraging their expertise in software and hardware to create a robust XR ecosystem.

Before the hardware teaser in January, Samsung will announce its XR software platform by the end of this month. This platform will provide the backbone for the XR glasses, supporting advanced applications and enabling seamless integration with other Samsung devices. The early launch of the software platform suggests Samsung’s intention to encourage developers and industry players to start exploring its XR ecosystem ahead of the hardware release.

Samsung’s move into XR is part of a broader trend among tech giants racing to establish themselves in the next wave of immersive technologies. The company’s focus on delivering lightweight, AI-powered glasses indicates its commitment to creating a user-friendly product that combines everyday usability with futuristic capabilities. By collaborating with industry leaders like Google and Qualcomm, Samsung is ensuring its XR offerings compete with rivals such as Apple Vision Pro and Meta’s VR headsets.

The upcoming teaser for Samsung’s XR glasses marks an important step in the company’s journey toward redefining immersive experiences. While the full launch is still months away, the unveiling of the software platform this month and the January teaser set the stage for a high-stakes competition in the XR market. Samsung’s strategy of blending gradual reveals with technological innovation could solidify its position as a key player in the world of Extended Reality.