Samsung to Unveil Its First Trifold Smartphone at APEC Summit 2025

Samsung Electronics is going to make headlines again with the unveiling of its first trifold smartphone later this month. The launch will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, where world leaders and global dignitaries will gather.

This will be Samsung’s first device featuring two hinges, allowing it to function both as a regular smartphone and as a larger tablet when fully unfolded. According to reports, the company will showcase the phone at a special exhibition showcasing cutting-edge Korean technology on the sidelines of the summit.

The APEC event, hosted in Gyeongju, offers Samsung a perfect global stage to highlight its engineering and design expertise. The company hopes the new trifold device will further solidify its position as a pioneer in smartphone innovation.

Samsung has been a key player in developing foldable phones, alongside Chinese tech giant Huawei, which introduced the world’s first trifold smartphone in China last year. Now, Samsung aims to take this unique form factor to international markets and potentially lead the next major evolution in mobile technology.

However, those attending the summit might not get to handle the new gadget just yet. Sources suggest that the trifold phone will be displayed under glass, with no hands-on access for visitors. The commercial release will take place later this year.

Since Samsung launched its first foldable phone in 2019, the foldable market has grown rapidly. What was once a niche category is now a highly competitive segment, with several Chinese brands introducing their own foldable devices.

Samsung’s most recent release, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, launched in July and has received positive feedback for being thinner, lighter, and more user-friendly than its predecessors.

As competition heats up, all eyes are on how Samsung’s trifold device will perform once it officially hits the market. Adding to the excitement, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone next year, which could further transform the smartphone landscape.

With this new trifold device, Samsung is not just introducing another phone — it’s pushing the boundaries of mobile design and setting the stage for the next big leap in the tech industry.