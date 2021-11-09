Usually, Samsung announces its flagship Exynos chipset a few weeks before unveiling its new Galaxy S series smartphone. However, this time, Samsung is expected to launch the new Exynos chipset earlier. Samsung is all set to launch the Exynos 2200 chipset, the first Exynos processor with an AMD GPU on November 19.

The company published a cryptic Instagram post via its Samsung Exynos account. The company mentioned that gaming started with arcade games and has come a long way to current-generation games with high-end graphics. Samsung then goes on to say that it wants to show “what entertainment will look like in the future.” The last image in the post says, “Everything changes on November 19, 2021.”

Samsung to Unveil New Exynos Chipset on November 19

Although, the company has not unveiled the name of the chipset. But we are hoping that Samsung will unveil an Exynos 2200 processor on November 19. On the other hand, there are some reports also claiming that the company will launch a mid-range chipset as well.

The company didn’t reveal the specifications of the Exynos 2200. However, the rumours claim that it is made using Samsung Foundry’s 4nm LPE and that it features one Cortex-X2 CPU core, three Cortex-A710 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A510 CPU cores. Moreover, it will feature an AMD GPU, support for 144Hz displays, an integrated 5G modem, and the latest versions of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Unlike 2021, when most Galaxy smartphones and tablets used MediaTek or Qualcomm chips, it is being rumoured that most Samsung devices getting released in 2022 will feature Exynos processors. The company is reportedly working on at least two high-end Exynos processors, a mid-range chipset, and at least one entry-level Exynos processor.

Let’s see how many chipsets we will see in that event.

Check Also: Samsung is Developing a New Exynos Chip for Entry-Level Phones