Samsung tops TV market for consecutive 15 years

For the 15th straight year in 2020, Samsung Electronics continues to remain as the world’s top TV seller on the back of its QLED and large TVs, a report revealed on Wednesday.

According to data from industry researcher Omdia, the South Korean tech giant had a market penetration of a record 31.9 percent in terms of revenues last year, up from 30.9 percent a year earlier, extending its lead in the global TV world.

According to Omdia, the global TV market expanded marginally last year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, reaching 225.35 million units. World-wide TV shipments soared to a record high of 70.24 million units in the fourth quarter alone.

The growth of Samsung across the Visual Display Market represents a dedication to its most exclusive home viewing experiences, combined with the fast-growing QLED portfolio, leadership in the 75-inch ultra-large screen segment, the launch and development of a Lifestyle TV portfolio,

Looking back over the past 15 years, the innovation-led development strategy of Samsung has introduced revolutionary innovations, covering different categories, targeting a wide variety of customers and use cases.

In 2021, with the launch and expansion of core products and by integrating proprietary technologies and features into all TV lineups, Samsung aims to retain its industry-leading market position.