Samsung tops TV market for consecutive 15 years

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Feb 25, 2021
Samsung

For the 15th straight year in 2020, Samsung Electronics continues to remain as the world’s top TV seller on the back of its QLED and large TVs, a report revealed on Wednesday.

According to data from industry researcher Omdia, the South Korean tech giant had a market penetration of a record 31.9 percent in terms of revenues last year, up from 30.9 percent a year earlier, extending its lead in the global TV world.

According to Omdia, the global TV market expanded marginally last year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, reaching 225.35 million units. World-wide TV shipments soared to a record high of 70.24 million units in the fourth quarter alone.

The growth of Samsung across the Visual Display Market represents a dedication to its most exclusive home viewing experiences, combined with the fast-growing QLED portfolio, leadership in the 75-inch ultra-large screen segment, the launch and development of a Lifestyle TV portfolio,

Looking back over the past 15 years, the innovation-led development strategy of Samsung has introduced revolutionary innovations, covering different categories, targeting a wide variety of customers and use cases.

In 2021, with the launch and expansion of core products and by integrating proprietary technologies and features into all TV lineups, Samsung aims to retain its industry-leading market position.

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Feb 25, 2021
Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

She has a keen eye on tech innovations and loves to write almost about everything. Contact : [email protected]
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>