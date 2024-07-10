Samsung Unpacked Event 2024: How to Watch and What to Expect from Fold 6, Flip 6, and More

Samsung is hosting its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event 2024 in Paris today, where it is expected to reveal the newest foldable devices—the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These devices will feature Galaxy AI, as hinted in the invitation that read: “Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem.”

There are also rumours about the potential debut of the Galaxy Ring, alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Additionally, we may see new wireless earphones.

How to Watch the Samsung Unpacked Event 2024

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com starting at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, July 10. Viewers can watch the event through the livestream link available on Samsung’s official site.

What to Expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will feature several upgrades. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a new, wider aspect ratio for both the inner and outer displays, with a more square overall design. Leaks suggest a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1856 pixels and a 6.3-inch outer display with 986 x 2376 pixels. The device is reportedly lighter, weighing 239g compared to the Z Fold 5’s 253g, and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM. The camera setup might include a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It could also feature a 10MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display sensor inside. Moreover, it will feature a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with a 2600 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The camera setup may include a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, with a 10MP front camera. Moreover, it will come with a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

What to Expect from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7

The Galaxy Watch Ultra will feature a proprietary connection between the case and watch bands, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. It will also have a round display encased in a squircle design, with orange accents and will be available in silver, titanium, and black. The standard Galaxy Watch 7 will also likely retain Samsung’s classic design.

What to Expect from the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will adopt a stemmed design, akin to Apple’s AirPods. The Buds 3 might come in a glossy white colour, while the Pro version could feature a dark grey finish with a transparent case lid. This design change is probably to improve voice call quality and AI interactions.

What to Expect from the Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring, a new wearable device first teased in January, could be a highlight of the event. Samsung already showcased the rind as a prototype at the Mobile World Congress. We will get more information about it at the event.

What to Expect from Galaxy AI

A major focus of the event will be on Galaxy AI. Samsung plans to highlight the integration of AI across its Galaxy ecosystem, promising optimized AI experiences tailored to different devices, from the latest foldables to the broader Galaxy lineup. Jamie Park, VP & Head of Experience Marketing Group, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, emphasized this commitment in a statement ahead of the event.

“As Samsung continues to evolve Galaxy AI and take it one step further, we’re committed to delivering unique and optimized Galaxy AI experiences to best suit each form factor, from the newest Galaxy Z series to the broader Galaxy ecosystem,” he said.