A new report from South Korea suggests that Samsung will hold its next major Unpacked event on July 22, 2026, in London. This event will showcase several new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8, both of which are part of Samsung’s foldable smartphone lineup. The company may also introduce the Galaxy Watch9 series, which will continue its focus on health tracking and improved battery performance.

Along with these devices, there is growing speculation about a new product called Galaxy Glasses, which could mark Samsung’s entry into the smart eyewear space. These glasses are said to be developed in collaboration with Gentle Monster and are expected to run on Android XR with Google’s Gemini AI integrated. The device is believed to include speakers, microphones, and a single camera similar to existing AI smart glasses in the market.

Samsung Unpacked Event 2026 Expected on July 22: What to Expect

However, it is important to note that the Galaxy Glasses will not feature a built-in display. Instead, they will rely heavily on voice-based AI interactions through Gemini, which is more advanced than many competing assistants.

Another device that may appear at the event is the rumored Galaxy Fold Wide, a larger foldable model that could target users who want a more tablet-like experience. Samsung may use this event to position its products ahead of competing launches expected later in the year, including Apple’s rumored premium devices. Overall, the upcoming Unpacked event looks set to be one of Samsung’s most important showcases of the year, bringing together foldables, wearables, and new AI-powered experiences for users worldwide.

The choice of London as the host city also highlights Samsung’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Europe, where demand for premium smartphones remains strong. Analysts believe the timing of the event is also strategic, as it comes months before the expected release of rival devices from other major brands. This gives Samsung a chance to build early attention and secure consumer interest ahead of the competitive holiday season.

The company also emphasizes artificial intelligence features across all product categories, making AI a central theme of the presentation. If the rumors prove accurate, this event could mark a major step forward in Samsung’s ecosystem strategy, connecting phones, watches, and wearable glasses into a more unified experience.

The Galaxy Watch9 series will also focus on improved fitness tracking and deeper integration with Samsung Health services, making it more useful for daily wellness monitoring. Meanwhile, the foldable lineup continues to be a key driver of Samsung’s smartphone business, especially as competition in the premium segment increases. Users can expect refinements in design performance and durability across the new devices, making this launch an important milestone for the company.

Overall expectations are high as Samsung prepares to reveal its next generation of smart devices and strengthen its ecosystem strategy further in global markets with a strong focus on innovation.