The next Unpacked event of Samsung is just around the corner, and excitement is building as leaks and rumours continue to surface. This year, we’re anticipating a slew of new devices, including the latest foldable phones, a smart ring, and more. Recently, notable leaker Evan Blass shared a set of images that may give us a clearer picture of what to expect in July.

Blass’s images, though scrambled, are discernible enough to identify the devices featured. Among these, the marketing materials for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 stand out. The leaked renderings suggest these new foldables will sport a more squared-off, boxier design compared to their predecessors, featuring flat edges and squared corners. This new design was partially corroborated by an official marketing image unintentionally leaked by Samsung Kazakhstan.

Samsung Unpacked: Leaks and Predictions for the Upcoming Event

In addition to the foldable devices, the leaks hint at the debut of the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch 7. The Galaxy Ring, shown in three finishes, will be available in the US starting in August, aligning with a potential July announcement and subsequent pre-order period. This smart ring could signify Samsung’s foray into the increasingly popular wearable ring market, competing with brands like Oura.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series with both 40mm and 44mm models will also launch at that event. Additionally, there’s speculation about the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, although the leaked images make it hard to determine which specific model is depicted. The Galaxy Watch series continues to be a significant part of Samsung’s wearable lineup, and the introduction of new models will likely bring enhanced features and improved performance.

We might see Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Buds 3, or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro before the Unpacked event

Interestingly, the leaks do not include the Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Buds 3, or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Recent reports suggest that we might see these devices before the Unpacked event. In particular, tipster Arsene Lupin claimed that the Galaxy Watch FE would launch on June 24. As for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, another leak indicated that their release could precede Unpacked, potentially giving Samsung enthusiasts new audio options before the main event.

The absence of these devices from Blass’s leak doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t appear at Unpacked. Samsung often has a few surprises up its sleeve, and these products could still make an appearance. However, the focus seems to be on the foldables, the smart ring, and the latest in the Galaxy Watch series.

With all these leaks and speculations, Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event promises to be one of the most exciting yet. The new designs and features of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the innovative Galaxy Ring, and the anticipated Galaxy Watch 7 series are sure to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts. As we count down to the event, the anticipation continues to build, and we can look forward to seeing what Samsung has in store for us in July.