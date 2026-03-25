Samsung has officially introduced the Exynos 1680, a new mid-range smartphone processor that brings noticeable improvements in performance, efficiency, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Designed as the successor to last year’s Exynos 1580, this new chip will power upcoming devices like the Galaxy A57. The company claims that this chip will give users a smoother and faster mobile experience.

One of the biggest upgrades in the Exynos 1680 is its CPU design. The chip features an octa-core setup with a total of eight cores, including five high-performance cores and three power-efficient cores. This is an improvement over the previous generation, as the extra high-performance core helps handle demanding tasks more effectively. Among these, one Cortex-A720 core runs at a higher clock speed of 2.9GHz, while the remaining performance cores operate at 2.6GHz. The efficiency-focused Cortex-A520 cores run at 1.95GHz, ensuring better battery life during everyday use such as browsing, messaging, and streaming.

Samsung Unveils Exynos 1680 with Faster Performance and Smarter AI

Samsung has also upgraded the graphics performance of the chip. The Exynos 1680 includes the Xclipse 550 GPU, which is based on AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture. This updated GPU brings around a 15% improvement in graphics performance compared to its predecessor. It is designed to deliver smoother visuals in games and support high refresh rate displays, with the ability to run Full HD+ screens at up to 144Hz. This means users can expect more fluid animations and better gaming experiences.

Another important area of improvement is AI processing. The chip’s neural processing unit (NPU) delivers up to 19.6 trillion operations per second (TOPS), which represents a 33% boost over the previous model. This enhancement enables faster and more efficient AI-driven features such as image processing, voice recognition, and smart camera functions. It also helps improve overall system responsiveness in tasks that rely on machine learning.

The Exynos 1680 also brings support for faster memory and storage technologies. It is compatible with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which are typically found in higher-end devices. This results in quicker app launches, smoother multitasking, and faster data transfers, making the phone feel more responsive overall.

The company has also improved camera capabilities. The chip supports sensors up to 200 megapixels and allows 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. It also supports 10-bit HDR for both photos and videos, enhancing color depth and dynamic range. Additionally, the upgraded image signal processor (ISP) improves detail, color accuracy, and low-light performance by reducing noise more effectively.

In terms of connectivity, the Exynos 1680 includes a 5G modem capable of reaching download speeds of up to 5.1Gbps. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS and introduces Bluetooth 6.1 for better wireless connectivity. Overall, the Exynos 1680 represents a strong step forward for Samsung’s mid-range processors, offering a balanced mix of power, efficiency, and modern features.