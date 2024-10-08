Samsung Unveils Galaxy A16 5G with a Unique Offer

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy A16 5G on its official website in France. The smartphone is priced at €249 (around PKR 76k). Before moving towards the features, let us share the most unique aspect of the phone. Samsung has announced OneUI and security patch updates for a whopping 6 years.

Moving towards the features, the Galaxy A16 arrives with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For photography lovers, the Galaxy A16 5G features a 50MP main sensor, however, higher megapixels don’t always equate to better image quality. Other factors such as sensor size, lens quality, and software processing also play important roles. Therefore, any verdict about camera performance can only be given after the phone’s review. Simultaneously, the phone also features a triple 13MP front camera for selfie enthusiasts.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A16 5G will feature an Exynos 1330 in Europe where the A16 5G is listed while other markets are expected to get the Dimensity 6300 instead.

Another key highlight is Samsung’s claim of offering up to 2.5 days of usage, which implies that it may be equipped with a 5000 mAh+ battery. However, the phone supports 25W fast charging, which should have been improved as other smartphone manufacturers offer much higher wattage chargers in a similar price range.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is set to capture the attention of budget-conscious consumers looking for a Samsung smartphone with some quality specs.

