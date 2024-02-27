Samsung announced the development of the industry’s first 12-stack HBM3E DRAM, marking a significant advancement in high-bandwidth memory technology.

The new HBM3E 12H DRAM offers a maximum bandwidth of 1,280GB/s and a capacity of 36GB, representing a 50% increase in both bandwidth and capacity compared to the previous 8-stack HBM3. This achievement underscores Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of memory technology.

Samsung Unveils Groundbreaking 12-Stack HBM3E DRAM Amid Surging AI Demand

HBMs consist of multiple DRAM modules stacked vertically, with each module referred to as a stack or a layer. Samsung’s latest innovation features twelve DRAM modules, each with a capacity of 24 gigabits (Gb), equivalent to 3 gigabytes (GB).

Samsung, along with competitors SK Hynix and Micron, is focused on increasing the number of stacks while maintaining a thin profile to maximize capacity. This strategy aligns with the growing demand for high-capacity memory solutions driven by the popularity of AI applications, particularly those utilizing GPUs such as Nvidia’s.

To achieve the same height as 8-stack HBM3 DRAMs, Samsung employed advanced thermal compression non-conductive film (TC NCF) technology. This film, thinner than previous versions, reduces the gap between stacks to seven micrometres, resulting in a 20% increase in vertical density compared to 8-stack HBM3.

Additionally, TC NCF enables the use of both small and large bumps during chip bonding, with small bumps for signalling and large bumps for heat dissipation. This innovative approach ensures optimal performance and reliability in various applications.

Samsung claims that the higher performance and capacity of the HBM3E 12H DRAM will reduce the total cost of ownership for data centres. For AI applications, the new DRAM can increase the average speed of AI training by 34% and boost the number of simultaneous users of inference services by 11.5 times compared to the previous HBM3 8H DRAM.

Samsung has already provided samples of the HBM3E 12H to customers and plans to commence mass production in the first half of this year, further solidifying its position as a leader in-memory technology.