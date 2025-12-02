Samsung Unveils Its First Tri-Fold Smartphone as Chinese Rivals Raise Pressure

Samsung has officially launched its first multi-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, marking one of the company’s most ambitious hardware experiments yet as competition from Chinese brands intensifies and Apple prepares its long-awaited entry into the foldable segment.

The Galaxy Z TriFold will debut in South Korea on December 12, followed by launches in China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE, the company announced during a media preview in Seoul. A U.S. release is scheduled for early 2026, with details expected in coming months.

Samsung will ship the device as a single model in black, featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and priced at ₩3,594,000 (roughly $2,449).

A Multi-Fold Design Meant to Showcase Engineering Power

The Galaxy Z TriFold unfolds using two inward-folding hinges, converting from a compact smartphone into a 10-inch tablet-class display with a 2160 x 1584 resolution. Its unfolded screen size sits just below the 11-inch dimension of Apple’s newest iPad.

Folded, the device measures 12.9 mm, slightly thicker than Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Fold6 and Fold7, but still engineered to remain portable despite its three-panel structure.

Samsung executives described the TriFold as the culmination of years of experiments in hinge design, flexible OLED stacking and multi-panel durability.

Strategic Move Ahead of a Reshuffled Foldable Market

Industry analysts view the TriFold not as a mass-market device but as a technology demonstrator ahead of a major shift expected in 2026.

“Samsung’s first tri-fold model will ship in very limited volume, but scale is not the objective,” said Liz Lee, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research. She noted that Samsung is using the device to validate hinge reliability, software behavior across three screens, and real-world durability before broader commercialization.

Lee added that Apple’s anticipated entry into the foldable category could significantly reshape market dynamics next year, making Samsung’s early multi-fold experiments “a strategic move to reinforce its technology leadership.”

Productivity Features and the Largest Battery in a Samsung Foldable

The TriFold’s three vertical panels allow users to run three apps simultaneously, presenting a unique multi-window workspace. Samsung has also built in a desktop-like interface, enabling PC-style productivity without connecting to an external monitor.

Under the hood, the phone houses Samsung’s largest battery in a foldable yet, paired with super-fast charging that reaches 50% in 30 minutes.

TM Roh, Samsung’s recently appointed co-CEO and head of the Device eXperience division, said the TriFold reflects “years of work refining portability, performance, and productivity inside a single foldable device.”

Chinese Brands Turn Up the Heat

Samsung’s move comes during a year of rapid advancements from Chinese makers in the foldable category.

In September, Huawei released the second generation of its tri-fold device for the Chinese market, measuring 12.8 mm when folded. Honor, now operating independently after its split from Huawei, has also expanded its foldable lineup into international markets.

These brands have challenged Samsung in dimensions, weight, and price, areas where Chinese OEMs have historically gained rapid ground.

Durability Still a Bottleneck

Like Samsung’s recent foldables, the TriFold carries an IP48 rating, offering water resistance up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes but limited dust protection, a key concern for multi-hinge designs that rely on ultra-thin layers and complex mechanics.

Features such as hinge dust resistance, long-term crease management and app optimization across three screens remain challenges for the entire foldable industry.

Early Preview of a Multi-Fold Future

Although the Galaxy Z TriFold will ship in limited numbers, analysts say it serves as a preview of where Samsung wants the foldable category to evolve: multi-panel devices that replace tablets and laptops while remaining pocketable.

With Chinese competitors accelerating and Apple expected to enter the segment in 2026, the battle over the next-generation foldable form factor has officially begun, and Samsung is staking an early claim with its tri-fold flagship.