Samsung has announced that it is rolling out an Android 12 update to its number of devices. Some devices are getting the update right now. However, some will get the update in the coming months. In this article, we have listed out all the Samsung devices that are or will be getting the update. Check out your eligibility.

Samsung Updates These Devices to Android 12- Check Yours

Samsung Galaxy S series:

The devices that are getting the Android 12 updates include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung Note Series:

Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 5G are getting the Android 12 update.

Samsung Galaxy Tabs:

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab Active 3, Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Samsung Foldable Phones:

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy Fold 5G will get the update. Galaxy W22, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip are getting the Android 12 update.

Samsung Galaxy A series:

These devices are getting the Android 12 update, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A03, Galaxy A82 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A32 4G, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A11.

Other Samsung Galaxy devices with Android 12:

Galaxy M62, Galaxy M22, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51, Galaxy F41, Galaxy F22 and Galaxy F12.

