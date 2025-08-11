Samsung Users Can Now Claim $120 Google AI Pro Subscription for Free — Here’s Who Qualifies

Samsung is offering select Galaxy smartphone owners a free six-month subscription to Google AI One Pro, a service that normally costs $19.99 per month. The offer applies to users of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7.

Google AI One Pro, formerly known as AI Premium, provides access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, filmmaking tool Flow, AI integration across Workspace apps, and 2TB of cloud storage. Users can redeem the subscription by downloading and signing into the Google One app, where the offer should appear automatically. Existing subscribers may receive a payment break until February 2026, along with a partial refund for the current billing month.

Samsung’s latest move follows Google’s recent promotion, which gave Pixel 9 users a free year of AI One Pro. The Korean tech giant is also bundling additional perks for Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 owners, including two months of Adobe Lightroom, 50% off LumaFusion video editing, and discounts on Arcsite and Noteshelf.

The company has made similar offers in recent months. In July, millions of Galaxy phone and tablet users in the U.S. were given a one-year subscription to Perplexity AI Pro, valued at $200. Samsung has also kept its in-house Galaxy AI features free “until the end of 2025,” but has not disclosed whether charges will apply thereafter.

Industry analysts say such promotions reflect the growing competition between Samsung and Google to attract users to their AI ecosystems, as both companies integrate advanced generative AI tools into their latest flagship devices.

