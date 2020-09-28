Samsung W21 ( 5G) Gets the Certification

Samsung W21 ( 5G) Gets the Certification

Samsung W21 5G is making its way through the Wi-Fi Alliance authority with the model number SM-W2021. The name is suggesting that it is a direct successor of Samsung W20- the first clamshell phone with 5G capabilities- that launched by the company last year.

The certification revealed that the new phone boasts dual-band capabilities supporting both 5GHz and 2.4GHz networks. The firmware version of the phone is W2021.011, confirmed by listings. The phone will be running Android 10. Moreover, the phone is featuring Wi-Fi 6 network support which surely is a plus and Wi-Fi direct feature. There are no more details yet but we hope that Samsung will probably share more info on the coming months.

Expected Specs of Samsung W21 ( 5G)

Network TechnologiesGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
Network Technology 3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
Network Technology 4GLTE
Network Technology 5GSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps; 5G (2+ Gbps DL)
SIMNano SIM
MaterialsGlass front (folded), Plastic front (uncovered), Glass back, Aluminum frame
ColorsMystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Thom Browne Edition
Other featuresSamsung Pay – Visa, MasterCard certified

DISPLAY

TypeDynamic AMOLED 2X foldable touch screen, 16 Million colors
size7.6 Inch (~ 89.1% screen ratio to the body)
Screen Resolution1768 x 2208 Pixels (~ 372 Pixels per inch)
Screen protection
Other features– HDR10+
– Refresh rate 120 Hz
– Cover screen: 6.23 Inch, Super AMOLED, 816 x 2260 Pixels (25: 9)

Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 10.0 One UI 2.1
ChipsetQualcomm SDM8250 Snapdragon 865+ FinFET Process (7 NM +)
CPU SpeedOcta-core (1×3.09 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
Gpu graphics processorAdreno 650

