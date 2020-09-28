Samsung W21 ( 5G) Gets the Certification

Samsung W21 5G is making its way through the Wi-Fi Alliance authority with the model number SM-W2021. The name is suggesting that it is a direct successor of Samsung W20- the first clamshell phone with 5G capabilities- that launched by the company last year.

The certification revealed that the new phone boasts dual-band capabilities supporting both 5GHz and 2.4GHz networks. The firmware version of the phone is W2021.011, confirmed by listings. The phone will be running Android 10. Moreover, the phone is featuring Wi-Fi 6 network support which surely is a plus and Wi-Fi direct feature. There are no more details yet but we hope that Samsung will probably share more info on the coming months.

Expected Specs of Samsung W21 ( 5G)

Network Technologies GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Network Technology 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 Network Technology 4G LTE Network Technology 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps; 5G (2+ Gbps DL)

SIM Nano SIM Materials Glass front (folded), Plastic front (uncovered), Glass back, Aluminum frame Colors Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Thom Browne Edition Other features Samsung Pay – Visa, MasterCard certified



DISPLAY

Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable touch screen, 16 Million colors size 7.6 Inch (~ 89.1% screen ratio to the body) Screen Resolution 1768 x 2208 Pixels (~ 372 Pixels per inch) Screen protection – Other features – HDR10+

– Refresh rate 120 Hz

– Cover screen: 6.23 Inch, Super AMOLED, 816 x 2260 Pixels (25: 9)

Performance

Operating System Android 10.0 One UI 2.1 Chipset Qualcomm SDM8250 Snapdragon 865+ FinFET Process (7 NM +) CPU Speed Octa-core (1×3.09 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Gpu graphics processor Adreno 650

