Samsung is preparing to launch a new smartphone called the Galaxy S25 Edge. According to some latest reports, Samsung is going to officially launch this phone on May 13, with a global release expected to follow two weeks later. Not only this, the leak also revealed the price and specs of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The Galaxy S25 Edge is set to sit between the Galaxy S25+ and the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of pricing and features.

Interestingly, Samsung has accidentally revealed the pricing of the Galaxy S25 Edge through a mistake on its own website. The Samsung Canada website listed the Galaxy S25 Edge in the Terms and Conditions section related to discounts on the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet.

Samsung Website Leak Confirms Galaxy S25 Edge Price and Specs

According to the leaked information, the 256 GB version of the Galaxy S25 Edge will cost CAD 1,678, which is approximately $1,200 USD or €1,100. Meanwhile, the 512 GB model will cost CAD 1,858, or about $1,350 USD or €1,200. These prices clearly place the phone between the S25+ and S25 Ultra, confirming earlier reports about its market position.

The leaked listing did not just include prices. It also mentioned specific model numbers and colour options. The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jet Black.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S25 Edge will pack impressive features. Reports suggest it will come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which should offer top-tier performance. One of the standout features is its 200 MP main camera. If you are a photography lover, you can buy this one after its launch.

Additionally, the phone will feature an ultra-thin design, continuing Samsung’s trend of sleek, modern smartphones. However, there’s one downside, and that is its battery size. According to leaks, the Galaxy S25 Edge might come with a smaller battery, which could affect battery life. But Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet.

Despite this, the Galaxy S25 Edge looks to be a promising addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup. It offers a mix of flagship features and stylish design at a price point that makes it more affordable than the S25 Ultra, but more advanced than the regular S25 or S25+.

Samsung has yet to confirm the leak or officially announce the device. Anyhow, we can get more information about ht phone in the coming days. Until then, fans of the brand will be watching closely for any more accidental reveals or teasers.