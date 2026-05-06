Samsung Wide Fold Leaks Reveal a Bold New Design- Here’s How it Will Look

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones are once again making headlines, but this time the source of the leak is unusually direct. Instead of rumors from supply chains or third-party insiders, details about the Samsung Wide Fold have surfaced, including the design from within the company’s own software. This unexpected reveal has given tech enthusiasts an early look at what the company may soon bring to market.

The leak was discovered in Samsung’s One UI 9 software, where simple graphic images of two foldable devices were found. These include the expected Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a completely new model, Samsung Wide Fold. While the images are not real photographs, they still provide useful clues about the design and features of both devices.

Samsung Wide Fold Leaks Reveal a Bold New Design

The most noticeable difference between the two phones is their shape. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears slimmer and more familiar, closely resembling previous versions in the Fold series. In contrast, the Wide Fold stands out with a noticeably broader design. This wider form factor suggests that Samsung may be experimenting with a different user experience, especially when the device is unfolded.

The Wide Fold’s larger width could make it feel slightly bulkier when held in one hand. However, the trade-off becomes clear when the device is opened. Users would likely get a display experience closer to that of a small tablet, which could be ideal for multitasking, reading, or watching videos. This approach shows Samsung’s effort to push foldable devices beyond just being compact smartphones.

Another difference revealed in the leak is the camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a triple rear camera system, maintaining the premium camera experience seen in earlier models. Meanwhile, the Wide Fold may come with a dual camera setup. Although this might seem like a downgrade, it could be part of Samsung’s strategy to balance cost and design priorities for this new device.

In terms of specifications, early rumors suggest that the Wide Fold could include a powerful processor, likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, along with options for 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The device may also feature a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch foldable screen inside. On the camera side, a combination of high-resolution sensors along with a standard front-facing camera for selfies will be there.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, on the other hand, will follow a more traditional upgrade path. While its overall design may not change significantly, improvements could come in the form of a larger battery and faster charging capabilities. This suggests Samsung is focusing on refining performance and usability rather than redesigning the device entirely.

With a possible launch set for July, anticipation is building around Samsung’s next move in the foldable market. The introduction of the Wide Fold indicates that the company is not just improving existing models but also exploring new ideas. If these leaks are accurate, users can expect more variety and innovation in foldable smartphones in the near future.