We have been in news for quite some time about the OLED supply for the upcoming iPhone. LG and Samsung are the two most powerful suppliers of OLED panels to Apple. Just recently we came to know that LG will supply the OLED panels for iPads. Now, some latest reports have revealed that Samsung will be the only OLED supplier for iPhone 14 Pro model.

Samsung will be the sole OLED supplier for iPhone 14 Pro

A reliable tipster, Ross Young has recently revealed the display suppliers for the upcoming iPhone 14 series. He claimed that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a mix of suppliers, while the iPhone 14 Pro will exclusively get its screens from Samsung.

He further revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro screen will be a 6.1-inch LTPO OLED panel from Samsung. As for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the supply will be split between Samsung and LG. Some other reports have also revealed that BOE will be given around 20 to 25 per cent of orders for the 6.1-inches iPhone 14.

On the other hand, LG Display is developing 12.9-inch and 11-inch models for Apple iPad. The company was the exclusive developer of the 12.9-inch model. On the other hand, Samsung Display is also working on developing its own version for the 11-inch model.

Apple is planning to apply a two-stack tandem structure for the OLED panels it will use for future iPad models. The first iPads to sport OLED panels are expected to launch in 2024. Two-stack tandem OLED panels have two emission layers instead of one used in single stack OLED panels. This allows these panels to have double the brightness and a four times longer life span compared to single stack OLED panels.

