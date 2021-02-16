Samsung Will Introduce Quick Share and More Apps to Windows 10

Samsung is expected to announce new Windows 10 applications, including Quick Share, that will make it easier for Galaxy phone users’ to share images, videos, and documents with their computer.

Three applications will be prepared by Samsung: Quick Sharing, Samsung Free, and Samsung O. All three applications are expected to be available from Microsoft Store.

Quick Share

Samsung Quick Share will help Galaxy users to easily share photos, videos, and documents with Windows 10 laptops and desktop computers. As long as you have one UI 2 on your phone, you can share content with Samsung’s SmartThings platform with Wi-Fi direct, via Bluetooth, or with smartphones. According to reports, Quick Share is already available on some Windows 10 devices.

Samsung Free

In addition, Samsung will also introduce Samsung Free for Windows 10, which will be a major release if this rumour comes true. Samsung Free has a single simple app of TV programs, news, and games. You will get to a range of TV channels from Samsung’s TV Plus in the Samsung Free’s Watch section, a good service recently launched on mobile devices. The Read category includes the latest headlines in many news sources and features free games in the Play section.

Samsung O

In the end, Samsung is also create something for Windows 10 called Samsung O. The app is not fully clear, but as per rumour that it seems some kind of clone application. In the next few days, Samsung O will be available in the Microsoft Store.

The relationship between Samsung and Microsoft seemed to be strong. The two big companies have announced a long-standing strategic partnership back in August last year “to provide seamless experiences in performance across devices, applications and services.” we need to wait for more information about the apps till the release.

