Samsung Raises the Bar for Mobile Experience Innovation Committing to Three Generations of Android OS Upgrades Samsung will now support select Galaxy devices for 3 generations of Android OS upgrades

Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible for Galaxy users by supporting for three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades on millions of Galaxy devices.

Eligible Galaxy devices include:

Galaxy S series: S20 Ultra, S20+, S20 in addition to S10+, S10, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Note series: Note20 Ultra, Note20, Note10+, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

Galaxy Foldable devices: Z Flip, Fold and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A series: A71, A51, and select upcoming A series devices

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+, Tab S7, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

“Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices,” said Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”

For example, the Galaxy S20 lineup, announced in February 2020 powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11 to give users a refreshing phone experience. The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.

Samsung is continuously working with partners around the world to make more Galaxy devices to have up-to-date mobile experiences. For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades until the hardware specifications allow to provide the optimized mobile experience for our users. Furthermore, Samsung provides Samsung Knox, defense-grade end-to-end security platform, Android regular security updates and proprietary app features updates to most of Galaxy devices as quickly as possible.

For more information about Samsung software updates and Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit news.samsung.com/galaxy, www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy