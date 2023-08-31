Samsung Will Only Use Snapdragon Chips For Galaxy S24 Ultra: Leak

Samsung will be reportedly using the Exynos 2400 for the Galaxy S24 series in Europe according to some leaksters. However, there is a twist in the story as a different leakster today claims that it is not true at all. According to the new leak, only the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come with the Samsung-designed chip. On the other hand, the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets. It will make the Ultra variant quite distinct from its smaller siblings.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Is Tipped To Be The Only Variant To Use Snapdragon Chip

The new report also suggests that the S24 Ultra will come with the base 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Moreover, the maximum storage capacity will be increased to 2TB. Just for your information, let me tell you that the Galaxy S23 Ultra came with 1TB maximum storage, though the minimum was 256GB, not 128GB.

If we talk about the vanilla variants, the duo is expected to finally adopt LTPO displays. However, they will still be inferior to the Ultra model as the flagship variant is expected to hit 2,200 nits brightness. According to all the rumors and leaks swirling around, the Ultra variant will be a powerhouse with flagship specs like an upgraded 3x tele camera with a 50MP sensor, faster 65W charging, and, much more. It will all together push the S24 Ultra above the other two Samsung phones.

The Vanilla variants, Galaxy S24, and S24+ will boast the Exynos 2400. The chip is expected to have a 10-core CPU with a Cortex-X4, two clusters of Cortex-A720, and finally four A520 cores. In addition to that, the GPU will be an Xclipse 940 co-developed with AMD. It is tipped to be based on RDNA 2 tech, allegedly, even though RDNA 3 is already available. Anyhow, these are all anticipations so we are still not sure about anything yet. The GPU will have double compute units as compared to the Xclipse 920 in the Exynos 2200, though. Other upgrades will include faster RAM and storage, a new ISP, and a new modem.

