Samsung Will Rollout One UI 6.1 to More Galaxy Phones In Late March

The highly anticipated software, One UI 6.1 made its debut along with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series . At that time the tech giant assured us that One UI 6.1 would also make its way to other Galaxy Phones quite soon. Recently, the company gave us a timeline for when that rollout will begin. According to the company, the latest One UI update will roll out to the Galaxy S23 series (including the Galaxy S23 FE), the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series starting in “late March.” There has been no further information however, all we know is that the company at least confirmed the arrival of One UI 6.1 for other Samsung phones.

Along with the rollout timeline, Samsung also confirms that some Galaxy AI features launched with the flagship Galaxy S24 series will come to above mentioned older phones. It is good to know that the tech giant isn’t going to hold back Galaxy AI features from other phones. Now, the question arises of why folks will buy the Galaxy S24 series when they can save a ton of cash by buying Galaxy S23 series phones instead, which have nearly the same hardware and, soon, the same features. It is leaving us a bit confused. What do you think?

The list of AI Features coming to Galaxy Phones is as follows: